Madrid police shoot and kill knife-wielding man

The attacker had a record of violence against the police since 2020 and is said to have suffered from psychiatric problems.
The attacker had a record of violence against the police since 2020 and is said to have suffered from psychiatric problems.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    9 min ago

MADRID (REUTERS) - Spanish police on Friday (Nov 5) shot and fatally wounded a man who attacked an officer with a large kitchen knife in a southern Madrid suburb, a spokesman said.

Police were called after the man, aged around 40, began threatening passersby with the knife outside a hospital in the Villaverde neighbourhood.

"The man assaulted a police officer, who was forced to shoot at him," the spokesman said.

"When the assault carried on, other officers also fired shots."

The man, described as of sub-Saharan African origin and known to police, died at the scene from his wounds.

He had a record of violence against police since 2020 and apparently suffered from psychiatric problems, the spokesman said.

More on this topic

 
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 