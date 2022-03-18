Macron vows tax cuts, benefits shake-up in election manifesto

PARIS (AFP) - French President Emmanuel Macron pledged further tax cuts, reforms to the welfare system and major public investments on Thursday (March 17) as he unveiled his manifesto less than a month from elections.

The 44-year-old had delayed confirming his intention to seek a second term till March 3 and has been at the heart of Western diplomatic efforts to halt Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at his first major campaign event in Paris, he announced a programme aimed at deepening pro-business reforms started in 2017 to reduce chronically high unemployment.

"We have to work more," Macron told some 300 journalists gathered at a venue in a northern Paris suburb, in front of giant screens showing his slogan "With You".

"We have two levers: full employment and reforming the pension system," he said.

Macron acknowledged that he had been unable to push through the pension overhaul as promised in 2017, but pledged to tackle it again and push back the retirement age to 65 from 62.

He also proposed reforms to the benefits system that would require the unemployed to undertake 15 to 20 hours of work or training per week.

Another politically risky change would see all social benefits - for unemployment, housing, or childcare - centralised in a single system, affecting up to 20 million French people.

Major new public investments in the health and education systems, as well as in the military and new technologies, would total €50 billion (S$75 billion) a year, he said.

Question of 'legitimacy'

Rivals across the political spectrum, who have struggled to make an impact as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has dominated headlines, have accused Macron of neglecting the election campaign until now.

He has taken a leading role in Western diplomatic efforts to stop the war in Ukraine, holding 20 hours of talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the last five weeks.

"The president wants to be re-elected without ever really having been a candidate, without a campaign, without a debate, without a competition of ideas," the head of the Senate, Gerard Larcher, said on Tuesday.

"If there isn't a campaign, then there will be questions about the legitimacy of the winner," Larcher, from the opposition Republicans party, told Le Figaro newspaper.