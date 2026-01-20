Macron to decline Trump’s invitation to join his ‘Board of Peace’

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

French President Emmanuel Macron believes the charter goes beyond Gaza, and raises concerns over respect for the UN principles.

PARIS – President Emmanuel Macron does not plan to accept US President Donald Trump’s invitation to join a proposed Board of Peace, according to a person close to the French leader.

The Trump administration is asking countries that want a permanent spot on the body to contribute at least US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) . According to a draft charter for the proposed group seen by Bloomberg, Mr Trump would serve as its inaugural chairman and would have authority over membership decisions.

Critics are worried that Mr Trump is trying to build an alternative, or rival, to the United Nations, which he has long criticised.

Mr Macron believes the charter goes beyond Gaza, the person said, and raises significant concerns, particularly over respect for the principles and institutional framework of the United Nations, which France considers non-negotiable.

Mr Trump has invited a number of world leaders, including Argentina’s Javier Milei and Canada’s Mark Carney, to be part of a Board of Peace for Gaza, which would be formed under the broader umbrella of his new Board of Peace.

Several European nations have been invited to join the peace board, according to people familiar with the matter.

Mr Trump wants the full constitution and remit of the committee signed in Davos on Jan 22, according to people familiar with the matter. But some elements of the small print have left invitees wondering whether to accept. BLOOMBERG