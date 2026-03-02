France to boost nuclear arsenal with US commitments in doubt

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

PARIS - President Emmanuel Macron said France will boost its nuclear arsenal as US security commitments to Europe waver.

“A strengthening of our arsenal is indispensable,” Mr Macron said in a speech at the Ile Longue submarine base in Brittany on March 2. “To be free one must be feared and to be feared one must be powerful.”

The address comes as European governments are tackling the most challenging security environment since the Cold War. Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, now in its fifth year, has shattered assumptions about continental stability . And President Donald Trump has raised questions about America’s commitment to NATO and Europe.

In the US’s national security strategy, Mr Trump castigated European Union leaders as weak and said the bloc faced “civilisational erasure” due to mass migration and economic decline. He also said the US would cultivate “resistance to Europe’s current trajectory within European nations,” viewed as a tacit offer of support for Europe’s far-right parties.

As the leader of the EU’s sole nuclear-armed country, Mr Macron has faced mounting questions about whether he would extend France’s atomic defences across the continent.

France’s current warhead inventory of 290 is about the same level it was in 1984, according to the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. France’s nuclear arsenal peaked in the early 1990s with as many as 540 warheads. The warheads are split between air-launched weapons and ArianeGroup M51 submarine-launched ballistic missiles.

While Mr Trump hasn’t suggested the US will withdraw its atomic weapons stationed in Europe since the 1950s via North Atlantic Treaty Organization, doubts have prompted European governments to look for ways to bolster their own defences.

France, uniquely in Europe, possesses an independent nuclear arsenal that operates without technical dependence on the US. That position has made Paris the hub for European discussions about its own atomic defences.

“We must now reach another stage,” Mr Macron said. “I think I can affirm that our partners are ready.”

Mr Macron said France was tightening its nuclear cooperation with several European countries, including Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Greece, Sweden and Denmark. And he singled out the UK as a key partner. The UK possesses its own nuclear deterrent but is technologically reliant on the US to operate it.

These European allies could participate in nuclear exercises with France, Mr Macron said. France could also temporarily station French jets carrying nuclear weapons to these countries.

France is estimated to have more than 30 tonnes of weapons-grade uranium and about 6 tonnes of weapons-grade plutonium, according to the Arms Control Association – enough for a significant expansion of its warhead stocks. In 2024 the country said it planned to produce tritium, a hydrogen isotope needed for thermonuclear designs, at a civilian power plant.

The Valduc Center near Dijon, France, is used to maintain, store and dismantle French nuclear weapons, and has produced them in the past. How many warheads it could manufacture per year is not publicly known.

As with other countries that have given up explosive nuclear testing, France uses supercomputers and high-powered lasers to simulate nuclear detonations, allowing research into new warhead designs and refinement of existing ones.

The move is a notable pivot for France, which doesn’t maintain nuclear weapons in other European countries and doesn’t operate them under the NATO umbrella, ensuring that the French president retains full control over any deployments. Mr Macron stressed that France would retain final say over how its nuclear weapons are used.

France’s nuclear arsenal is the fourth-largest in the world, and only the US and Russia have more deployed atomic weapons – those that are ready to use, as opposed to weapons not mounted on a delivery system, in maintenance or held in reserve.

The primary goal of French deterrence has long been to dissuade any adversary from attacking the country’s “vital interests” as it could hit back with an unacceptable scale of damage.

“What I want the most is for Europeans to take back control on their own destiny,” Mr Macron said. AFP