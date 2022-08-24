Macron seeks warmer ties with Algeria, but gas deal remains elusive

PARIS (BLOOMBERG) - French President Emmanuel Macron travels this week to Algeria, a former French colony and one of the world's largest gas producers. But it is unlikely that the President will return with the one thing that has European leaders scouring the globe for: commitments for alternative supplies of liquefied natural gas.

Even though Mr Macron will be accompanied by Ms Catherine Macgregor, chief executive of utility Engie SA, the trip is not about replacing gas imports from Russia, according to French officials close to the president. Furthermore, it's unlikely Algeria has excess supply to offer France.

Energy markets have been thrown into turmoil since Russia started squeezing gas supplies to Europe, leading German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to accuse Moscow of using energy as a weapon to retaliate against European Union sanctions.

Concerns over the economy pushed the euro to a record low against the US dollar this week, with inflation at the fastest in years.

Mr Macron warned of potential hardships in coming months and asked the French to "accept paying the price for our freedom and our values", in a speech last week commemorating the liberation of a town in southern France in World War II.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi visited Algeria twice since Russia invaded Ukraine six months ago.

In July, he announced that the Algerian state energy company, Sonatrach Group, would supply Italy with an extra four billion cubic m of gas over an unspecified period.

Algeria has provided Italy with 13.9 billion cubic m of gas since the start of 2022 - 113 per cent more than was initially earmarked for Rome, according to a statement by Sonatrach.

Italy, which is linked to Algeria by pipeline, is doing better than many European peers in reducing its dependence on Russia following Moscow's invasion. The nation has cut its reliance on Russian gas to 25 per cent from about 40 per cent at the start of 2022.

New reservoirs

Algeria is already Europe's biggest gas supplier after Russia and Norway, including to France. It has discovered new reservoirs that have drawn growing interest.

Rather than clinching new commitments for energy supplies, Mr Macron will be looking to reset relations after years of tensions, said the officials who asked not to be identified as per standard practice.

In a three-day visit, Mr Macron will stop in the capital Algiers and Oran, Algeria's second-largest city. He will meet young entrepreneurs, religious leaders and hip-hop fans.

Mr Macron's 2017 presidential win was warmly welcomed by Algiers. On the campaign trail, he denounced what he called "crimes against humanity" committed by France during its colonial rule of Algeria, and during his first term he returned the severed heads of hundreds of Algerian resistance fighters that had been held for a century and a half in a Paris museum.