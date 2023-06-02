Macron, Scholz urge Kosovo, Serb leaders to hold new elections

Nato-led international peacekeeping soldiers stand guard in Zvecan, Kosovo. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
21 min ago
Published
21 min ago

BULBOACA, Moldova - France and Germany urged the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia to organise new elections as soon as possible in regions affected by recent civil unrest, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, after talks in Moldova with the two parties.

Speaking after a summit of European leaders in Moldova, Mr Macron said he and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had given them a week to respond to their proposals.

Unrest in Kosovo’s north has intensified since ethnic Albanian mayors took office in the region’s Serb-majority area, a move that led the US and its allies to rebuke Pristina.

The majority Serb population had boycotted the April election, allowing ethnic Albanians to win the poll.

“What we have asked the two parties is very simple: the organisation as soon as possible of new elections in these four municipalities with a commitment from Kosovo,” Mr Macron told reporters.

They had also asked for clear participation from the Serbian side and the resolution without delay on the question of the associations of Serb municipalities from the Kosovo side.

“Each party will consult and come back next week with clear answers,” he said.

The presidents of Serbia and Kosovo insisted on Thursday that they want to defuse a violent crisis in northern Kosovo but showed little sign of backing down from their opposing positions. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Nato to deploy more troops to Kosovo to curb violence
Nato soldiers injured in Kosovo clashes with Serb protesters

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top