Macron says US Supreme Court tariff ruling shows it is good to have counterweights to power in democracies

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to members of the media as he attends the opening day and inauguration of the 62nd International Agricultural Fair (Salon de l'Agriculture) at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, February 21, 2026. REUTERS/Manon Cruz/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron added that France would consider the consequences of Mr Trump’s new 10 per cent global tariff and adapt and the country wants to continue to export its products.

PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron said on Feb 21 that the

US Supreme Court ruling

on President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs shows that it is good to have counterweights to power and the rule of law in democracies.

“It is not bad to have a Supreme Court and, therefore, the rule of law,” he said at the annual agricultural salon in Paris, in response to a question about US Supreme Court’s ruling on Feb 20 that tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump under an economic emergency law were illegal.

“It is good to have power and counterweights to power in democracies,” Mr Macron said.

He added that France would consider the consequences of Mr Trump’s

new 10 per cent global tariff

and adapt and the country wants to continue to export its products, including agricultural, luxury, fashion and aeronautical goods.

He said that a calm mindset was needed and that the fairest rule was “reciprocity” and not to “be subjected to unilateral decisions”. REUTERS

