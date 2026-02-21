Macron says US Supreme Court tariff ruling shows it is good to have counterweights to power in democracies

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

French President Emmanuel Macron added that France would consider the consequences of Mr Trump’s new 10 per cent global tariff and adapt and the country wants to continue to export its products.

PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron said on Feb 21 that the US Supreme Court ruling on President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs shows that it is good to have counterweights to power and the rule of law in democracies.

“It is not bad to have a Supreme Court and, therefore, the rule of law,” he said at the annual agricultural salon in Paris, in response to a question about US Supreme Court’s ruling on Feb 20 that tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump under an economic emergency law were illegal.

“It is good to have power and counterweights to power in democracies,” Mr Macron said.

He added that France would consider the consequences of Mr Trump’s new 10 per cent global tariff and adapt and the country wants to continue to export its products, including agricultural, luxury, fashion and aeronautical goods.

He said that a calm mindset was needed and that the fairest rule was “reciprocity” and not to “be subjected to unilateral decisions”. REUTERS