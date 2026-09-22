Macron says he discussed Ukraine-Russia energy truce ideas with Trump

FILE PHOTO: France's President Emmanuel Macron addresses the audience during a press conference following a meeting with candidates for the 2027 presidential election and party leaders focused on the geopolitical situation and its consequences, at the presidential Elysee Palace in Paris, France. on September 18, 2026. THOMAS SAMSON/Pool via REUTERS/ File Photo

NEW YORK, Sept 21 - France's President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that he had discussed with US President Donald Trump initiatives aimed at securing a moratorium between Ukraine and Russia on attacks linked to the energy sector.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Macron said the two leaders had held a "very good" and "very constructive" discussion on the conflict and agreed on the need to help Kyiv strengthen its defences.

"We had a lengthy discussion on Ukraine and Russia, the need to help our Ukrainian friends more quickly and more strongly in terms of interceptors, because that is the key issue from a defensive point of view," Macron said.

Without going into details, Macron said the two had also focused on the idea of halting strikes on the energy sector, a subject he would bring up when he meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later on Monday.

The French leader said helping Ukraine's energy system remained a priority as the war continued to affect security across Europe and he hoped progress could be made during the annual gathering of leaders at the United Nations. REUTERS