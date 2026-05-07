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France’s Macron says he discussed Hormuz situation with Iran’s president

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Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian meets with France's President Emmanuel Macron in New York City, U.S., September 24, 2024. Iran's Presidency/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

A 2024 photo shows French President Emmanuel Macron (far left) meeting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in the US city of New York.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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  • French President Macron urged Iran to free up shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and consider a joint France-Britain transit mission.
  • Macron will discuss safe transit with President Trump. Iranian state media reported Pezeshkian is ready for diplomatic paths to end war.
  • Iranian state media reported Pezeshkian citing US "hostile actions", including two attacks during talks, as reason for Iran's distrust.

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PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron said on May 6 that he had held further talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, during which Mr Macron had reaffirmed the importance of freeing up shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Mr Macron added he had encouraged Iran’s president to look at the plans by France and Britain to set up an international mission to lay the groundwork for safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

“I have invited the Iranian president to take advantage of this opportunity, and I intend to discuss the topic with President Trump,” Mr Macron added on X.

During the call, Mr Pezeshkian “emphasised that Iran, within the framework of international laws, is prepared to seriously pursue diplomatic paths to end the war, towards the realisation of the rights of the Iranian people,” Iranian state media reported.

“The president of our country, referred to Iran’s distrust of the United States and said this is due to the hostile actions of the American side, which most recently attacked our country twice during negotiations,” the reports said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.