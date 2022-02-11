Macron refused Russian Covid-19 test in Putin trip over DNA theft fears

PARIS (REUTERS) - French President Emmanuel Macron refused a Kremlin request that he take a Russian Covid-19 test when he arrived to see President Vladimir Putin this week, to prevent Russia getting hold of Macron's DNA, two sources in Macron's entourage told Reuters.

As a result, the visiting French head of state was kept at a distance from the Russian leader during lengthy talks on the Ukraine crisis in Moscow.

Observers were struck by images of the two leaders sitting at opposite ends of a 4m-long table on Monday during their talks, with some diplomats and others suggesting Mr Putin might be wanting to send a diplomatic message.

But two sources, who have knowledge of the Mr Macron's health protocol, told Reuters that he had been given a choice: either accept a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test done by the Russian authorities and be allowed to get close to Mr Putin, or refuse and have to abide by more stringent social distancing.

"We knew very well that meant no handshake and that long table. But we could not accept that they get their hands on the President's DNA," one of the sources told Reuters, referring to security concerns if the French leader was tested by Russian doctors.

The Kremlin confirmed on Friday (Feb 11) that Mr Macron was kept at a distance from Mr Putin.