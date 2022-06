President Emmanuel Macron is rushing to adjust his electoral strategy after his party performed poorly in the first round of France's parliamentary elections.

The New Popular Ecological and Social Union, a coalition of left-wing parties that campaigned under the French acronym of Nupes, secured 26.1 per cent of the votes in Sunday's ballot, marginally ahead of Mr Macron's Ensemble - or Together - ruling coalition, which attracted 25.8 per cent of the votes.