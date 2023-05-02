Macron minister raises eyebrows with racy novel, amid turbulent times in France

PARIS - A new novel by French President Emmanuel Macron’s heavyweight finance minister, containing one breathlessly erotic passage that has gone viral, has forced the government to explain how he finds the time for such penmanship in a period of economic trouble.

“Fugue americaine” (American Fugue) by Finance and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire, 54, is no less than the 13th book by the politician who has held his post since Mr Macron came to power in 2017.

Mr Le Maire has been on the front line of defending Mr Macron’s controversial pension reform which has sparked months of sometimes violent protests but the government says is necessary to balance the books.

He also faces to pressure to help the French deal with the rising cost of living due to surges in fuel prices and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But American Fugue inhabits a wholly different world.

It is devoted to the legendary pianist Vladimir Horowitz, through the story of two brothers, Franz and Oskar Wertheimer, who travel to Cuba to attend one of his concerts and whose lives are then turned upside down.

Not have ‘a minute’

But it is one single page of the novel, widely shared and the target of mockery on social media, that has taken all the attention.

It describes Oskar having sex with a woman named as Julia in excitedly erotic and also deeply explicit terms.

MP for the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) party Francois Ruffin said the minister should not have “a minute, an hour, a week of his time to devote to writing a book” when the French are experiencing “big worries about inflation”.

In an unfortunate coincidence for the minister, the novel was published on Thursday, just hours before credit ratings agency Fitch downgraded the country’s debt worthiness.

It also comes as controversy mounts over the communications of Mr Macron’s government after social economy minister Marlene Schiappa posed for Playboy, albeit mostly clothed.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne took umbrage over the April front cover shoot, calling Ms Schiappa to tell her that it “was not at all appropriate, especially in the current period”.