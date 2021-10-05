Macron meets top US diplomat Blinken for first talks since submarine crisis

PARIS (AFP) - President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday (Oct 5) held talks with visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in his first meeting with an American official since the scrapping of a submarine contract with Australia plunged relations into crisis.

The one-on-one meeting lasted around 40 minutes with "common agreement that we have an opportunity now to deepen and strengthen the coordination" even though "a lot of hard work remains to be done" a senior State Department official told reporters in Paris.

The Elysee also confirmed the meeting, saying Blinken's visit to Paris would "contribute to restoring confidence".