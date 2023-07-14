Macron awards Modi top honour as France marks Bastille Day amid fears of violence

PARIS - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be guest of honour for France’s Bastille Day celebrations on Friday, which are set to take place under tight security two weeks after riots swept the country.

Around 45,000 police will be deployed nationwide in the evening.

Firework sales have been banned as the government aims to prevent a repeat of the urban violence seen at the end of June, following the police killing of a teenager.

The annual Bastille Day festivities mark the storming of the Bastille prison at the start of the French Revolution in 1789.

The events kick off with a traditional military parade in the morning that will see over 5,000 people sweep down the Champs Elysees.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday awarded Mr Modi the grand cross of the Legion of Honour, the country’s top order of merit.

The award was granted to salute “the role of the Prime Minister in the excellent relations of friendship and confidence that unite France and India”, the presidency said in a statement.

The honouring of Mr Modi this year reflects deepening ties between France and India, which are marking 25 years of “strategic partnership”.

Mr Modi called Mr Macron his “friend” in a speech to Indians living in France on Thursday evening.

“This closeness is not limited to just the leaders of two countries, it is in fact a reflection of the unwavering friendship between India and France,” Mr Modi said.