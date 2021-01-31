Macron defends decision not to order a third lockdown in France, as coronavirus third wave spreads

PARIS (REUTERS) - President Emmanuel Macron defended his decision to hold off on a third lockdown on Saturday (Jan 30), telling the public he had faith in their ability to rein in Covid-19 with less severe curbs even as a third wave spreads and the vaccine rollout falters.

From Sunday, France will close it borders to all but essential travel to and from countries outside the European Union, while arrivals from within the bloc will have to show a negative test. Large shopping malls will be shut and police patrols increased to enforce a 6pm curfew.

But Macron has stopped short of ordering a new daytime lockdown, saying he wants to see first if other measures will be enough to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

With 10 per cent of cases now attributable to the more contagious variant first found in Britain, senior medics have recommended a new lockdown, and one opinion poll showed more than three quarters of French people think one is now inevitable. The poll also showed falling public confidence in the government's handling of the crisis.

"I have trust in us. These hours that we are living through are crucial. Let's do all we can to slow the epidemic together,"Macron tweeted.

Macron has also been under fire for rolling out vaccines at a slower pace than other big EU countries, and far slower than Britain or the United States. France's latest figures showed it had given just 1.45 million vaccine doses so far. Britain, by comparison, has recorded 8.4 million.

France reported 24,393 new Covid-19 infections on Saturday while the number of Covid-19 patients in hospital stayed above 27,000 for a fifth straight day.

The rate of new infections is still lower than it was when the last lockdown was ordered in October, but hospitalisation rates are already comparable.

Paris resident Sami Terki said it was "a good thing for now - even mentally - to not have to go through a new lockdown". But he added: "My only concern is that we then take the decision to lockdown too late."

The public health authority said the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care dipped slightly to 3,113. In a sign of the pressure on hospitals, two critically-ill Covid-19 sufferers were airlifted from Marseille to the western Brittany region on Friday.

Professor Dominique Rossi, who heads the Marseille Hospitals' Medical Commission, said the local heath authority had asked hospitals in the Bouche-du-Rhone area to cancel 40 per cent of all non-urgent medical interventions.

Managing the flow of Covid and non-Covid patients was "a real ethical headache", he told Reuters. "The (Covid-19) projections are really worrying and the lack of personnel, who are already exhausted, adds another element of concern."