Macron declines Trump’s invitation to join his ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza

French President Emmanuel Macron believes the charter goes beyond Gaza, and raises concerns over respect for the UN principles.

PARIS – US President Donald Trump’s proposed Board of Peace has got off to a rough start: questioned by Europe , criticised by Israel and celebrated by friends of the Kremlin.

France’s Emmanuel Macron, for one, has come right out of the gate to decline an invitation that was also extended to strongmen such as Belarus’s autocratic leader Alexander Lukashenko. Several liberal democracies are squirming, uncertain how to respond and not wanting to offend Mr Trump.

They don’t have long to decide.

Mr Trump wants the full constitution and remit of the committee signed in Davos on Jan 22, according to people familiar with the matter. But some elements of the small print have left invitees wondering whether to accept.

Mr Trump is demanding that nations pay US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) for permanent membership of the board, Bloomberg reported, a condition since confirmed by the White House. That’s blindsided world leaders and left many bewildered, according to people familiar with the matter.

Potential members of the board – conceived in 2025 as a Trump-headed body to oversee the redevelopment of post-war Gaza – began to filter out over the weekend.

Invitees include world leaders from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Much of the concern centers on the wording of the peace board’s charter, seen by Bloomberg, which appears to place its ultimate decision-making power with Mr Trump. That raises many questions – not least over where the payments for long-term membership would go, the people said.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

European allies are working to modify the terms and coordinate a response, people familiar with the matter said, and are seeking to persuade Arab nations to also lobby Mr Trump for changes.

That response encapsulates much of Europe’s approach to Mr Trump’s second term: play for time, be seen to engage, try to talk him down.

The conversations are particularly challenging as they come at a sensitive moment in negotiations over Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and with Mr Trump threatening to take Greenland, one of the people said.

So far, only Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly pushed back against the proposal. While he’s in favour of the Board of Peace as a concept, his office said the make-up of a separate Gaza committee serving under the board, was “not coordinated with Israel and runs contrary to its policy,” after officials from Qatar and Turkey were included.

Others suggested they’d seek changes. Mr Carney said that while he’s up for joining the board, “in principle,” the terms would need to be discussed. A person familiar with the matter made clear Canada would not pay the fee.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer declined to endorse the board, saying only that he’d talk with allies about a response.

Argentina’s Javier Milei confirmed he’ll become a founding member and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni has pitched herself as a mediator who is “ready to do our part.”

Former British premier Tony Blair, who was appointed as an executive to the board, is playing a key role behind the scenes along with Mr Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the people familiar with the situation added. There is potential for the terms of the charter to be adapted after feedback on the initial draft, some of the people said. Mr Blair’s spokesperson said he was not involved in determining the board’s membership and referred questions to the Trump administration.

Privately, senior European officials are more strongly critical. Several told Bloomberg they saw it as a clear attempt by Mr Trump to set up a rival or replacement for the United Nations, a body of which he has been a long-standing critic.

They said the board was about far more than the reconstruction of Gaza and that Mr Trump sees it as a vehicle to resolve other conflicts and control international events.

Some nations will likely reject invitations to join others – like Mr Carney – could accept in principle and then try to negotiate away the less acceptable elements of the charter, people familiar with the matter said.

Some invitees reacted more enthusiastically to their requests to join the board. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto called an invitation for Prime Minister Viktor Orban an “honour” and confirmed the country would participate, according to a social media post by spokesperson Zoltan Kovacs.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited by Mr Trump to join the peace board , Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Jan 19. Moscow aims to contact the US side to clarify all the details of the proposal, he said.

A European official called that move farcical in light of Mr Putin’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and said they had no doubt that the Russian leader would be delighted to accept. They warned it confirmed the dilemma for the continent: go along with what Mr Trump wants or risk further splitting apart the transatlantic alliance. BLOOMBERG