Macron convenes emergency meeting to discuss Greenland, Iran

France's President Emmanuel Macron delivers a press conference upon the signing of the declaration on deploying post-ceasefire force in Ukraine during the so-called 'Coalition of the Willing' summit, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, January 6, 2026. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

French President Emmanuel Macron said a first group of French military personnel were already headed to Greenland.

PARIS – President Emmanuel Macron convened an emergency defence Cabinet in Paris on Jan 15 to discuss US President Donald Trump’s

stated intent to acquire Greenland

and the forceful

crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran

.

In an overnight message on X, Mr Macron said a first group of French military personnel were already headed to Greenland to participate in an exercise organised by Denmark and Greenland, an overseas Danish territory.

The crisis meeting, confirmed by a French official, was scheduled to begin at 7am GMT.

Allied nations including Germany, Norway and Sweden have begun

deploying troops to Greenland

in a show of support to Copenhagen and Nuuk.

The deployment follows a high-stakes meeting between US, Danish and Greenlandic officials indicated that there were still fundamental, if not intractable, differences between how Washington, Copenhagen and Nuuk see the island’s future.

“At Denmark’s request, I have decided that France will participate in the joint exercises organised by Denmark in Greenland,” Mr Macron said in his X post.

“The first French military elements are already en route. Others will follow.”

Those deploying to Greenland were mountain specialists, Mr Olivier Poivre d’Arvor, France’s ambassador to the Poles told France Info.

The first batch numbered about 15 and were helping prepare the exercise dubbed Operation Arctic Endurance, he said.

Mr Macron is due to deliver a New Year’s address to the armed forces later on Jan 15. REUTERS

