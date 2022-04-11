Macron: Centrist reformer dogged by accusations of arrogance

PARIS (AFP) - Young, pro-European and unfailingly ambitious, Emmanuel Macron has won admirers for his dynamic leadership and crisis management, but has been dogged by accusations that he is out-of-touch and arrogant.

He came to power as France's youngest ever president in 2017 at the age of 39, promising to do politics differently with a new party and push through a series of pro-business and welfare reforms.

"I think I arrived in power with a sort of vitality, which I hope I still have, with a desire to shake things up," he told TF1 television in an interview in December.

There were early successes as he lowered wealth taxes and ripped up labour law to attract investment and make it easier for companies to hire and fire employees, promising to crack France's chronic problem with high unemployment.

All the while, he pushed an ambitious agenda in Europe, hoping to transform the European Union into a bigger diplomatic and defence power by deepening the links between its 27 members.

But he expected to face problems when he arrived in power - and so it proved.

"I'm not made to lead in calm weather," he told author Emmanuel Carrere during a tour of the hurricane-hit French Caribbean island of Saint Martin in 2017. "My predecessor was, but I'm made for storms."

Overlapping problems

Over his five years, some storms were expected, some were of his own making, while others barrelled over the horizon unannounced.

After Macron's first year in office, he faced some of the most violent anti-government demonstrations since the 1960s when protesters in fluorescent yellow safety jackets began a nationwide revolt against his policies.

From the beginning of 2020, he battled a once-in-a-century global pandemic as Covid-19 spread from China, rendering almost all other government business irrelevant and putting paid to his last reform plans.

"We are at a time in the history of humanity when we have rarely seen such an accumulation of short-term crises," he told a think-tank in late 2020.

For the last month and a half, having weathered Donald Trump's norm-shredding American presidency, he has been on the diplomatic frontlines trying to end Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.