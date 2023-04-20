Macron booed by angry French after signing pensions reform

SELESTAT - French President Emmanuel Macron was loudly booed by crowds in eastern France on Wednesday as he embarked on his first trip out of Paris since signing his unpopular pensions reform into law.

Macron had been encouraged by allies to get out and meet voters after signing the reform after months of protests, with some fearing he was becoming too reclusive inside the presidential palace.

But as he arrived in Selestat in the Alsace region, some locals chanted slogans including “Macron resign!” and booed and jeered the 45-year-old, with some personally heckling him.

One man accused him of having a “corrupt government on a scale we have never seen before”, adding for good measure: “You will fall soon, you’ll see”.

Macron told the man his ideas were “unfair”.

Asked by a journalist how he felt about the booing, the president replied: “I have had it worse.”

It was not all condemnation and some people offered him encouragement, including one retiree who told him: “Keep going.”

Macron commented: “There are people who are not happy. Everyone should be free to express themselves. Afterwards, the country has to go forward.”

‘Not deaf’

He later told reporters that such incidents would not stop him making visits across France and going on walkabouts.

“This anger has to be heard and I am not deaf to it,” he said. “This anger is being expressed, and I didn’t expect anything else, but it won’t stop me from continuing to make trips,” he said.

On an earlier stage of his trip Wednesday, police pushed back dozens of protesters banging kitchenware ahead of the president’s arrival in the village of Muttersholtz.