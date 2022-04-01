Macron attacks far-right's Le Pen as lead slips in French polls

PARIS (AFP) - President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday (March 31) launched a bitter attack against far-right leader Marine Le Pen after warning supporters to take nothing for granted in an increasingly tight French election.

Macron is due to address a rally for the first time in his re-election campaign in Paris on Saturday as the clock ticks to the first round of France's presidential polls on April 10.

The president, who was late entering the campaign as he was sidetracked by Russia's war against Ukraine, for the first time attended a meeting at the headquarters of his Republic on the Move (LREM) party late on Wednesday.

"The president-candidate called for a collective mobilisation, based on the idea that nothing is won yet," a source, who took part in the meeting, told AFP.

His attendance, which had not been announced by his team, came after a series of polls showed that Le Pen, the president's main election rival, is catching up on Macron, who has long been the overwhelming favourite to win.

The latest Elabe poll published Wednesday showed Le Pen winning 47.5 per cent of the vote in a second-round run-off against Macron, who was projected to garner 52.5 per cent, a smaller margin than in the same poll last week.

With a margin of error of up to 3.1 points, those figures suggest Le Pen could theoretically emerge as the winner in the second round.

'Le Pen can win'

Analysts say Le Pen has been helped by focusing on basic issues like dwindling purchasing power and also by seeming more moderate in comparison to her fellow far-right candidate, the ex-pundit Eric Zemmour.

"Of course Marine Le Pen can win," Macron's former prime minister Edouard Philippe said in an interview with the Le Parisien daily posted online on Thursday.

Philippe, who has founded his own party but is generally seen as an ally of Macron, added that "if she wins, believe me, things will be seriously different for the country... Her programme is dangerous."

The ex-premier, a heavyweight seen as playing a part in the next government or even as a successor to Macron in 2027, said that the president was "by far" the best candidate standing.