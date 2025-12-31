Straitstimes.com header logo

Allies will make commitments on protecting Ukraine at Jan 6 meeting, says Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron delivering his New Year speech to the nation, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on Dec 31.

French President Emmanuel Macron delivering his New Year speech to the nation, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on Dec 31.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Macron announced European leaders will meet in Paris on January 6 to commit to protecting Ukraine after a peace deal.
  • The "Coalition of the Willing" meeting aims to strengthen security guarantees with support for Ukraine's forces and peacekeeping.
  • Discussions included using force if Ukraine is attacked; European allies stress US backing for robust security guarantees is essential.

AI generated

PARIS - European leaders meeting in Paris on Jan 6 will make firm commitments towards protecting Ukraine after any peace deal with Russia is brokered, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Dec 31 during his New Year’s Eve speech.

Mr Macron has convened a meeting of the so-called “Coalition of the Willing” for Jan 6.

The Coalition grouping led by Britain and France includes more than 30 nations.

“On Jan 6 in Paris, many European states and allies will make concrete commitments to protect Ukraine and ensure a just and lasting peace on our European continent,” Mr Macron said.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff earlier said that ways to strength security guarantees for Ukraine were

discussed during talks on Dec 31

between US officials, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky and national security advisers from the UK, France and Germany.

In mid-December, the leaders of several European countries including Germany, France and Britain, said there had been “strong convergence” with the US after talks in Berlin and stated a list of goals for both sides to work towards.

These included commitments to supporting Ukraine’s armed forces, a European-led peacekeeping force and guarantees to use force if Ukraine came under attack again.

Kyiv has come under intense pressure from the Trump administration to make concessions to Russia to enable a deal. Ukraine’s European allies say any peace accord must ensure robust security guarantees backed by US support. REUTERS

