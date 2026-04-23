Lufthansa to charge extra for carry-on bags beyond certain size under new low-cost fare option

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The new fare will come at a discount to the established Economy Light class.

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– Lufthansa Group has unveiled plans for a new Economy Basic fare that adds a new variant in Europe to passengers’ struggle with size limits on carry-on bags, saying that an item larger than a “laptop bag or a small backpack” would cost extra.

“Those who wish to bring more luggage can flexibly add carry-on or checked baggage as an add-on service within this particularly affordable fare or choose a fare option with expanded baggage allowances,” the German airline group said on April 23.

Beginning gradually from April 28, the new low-cost fare can be booked online for short- and medium-haul flights from May 19 across the group’s brands.

The new fare will come at a discount to the established Economy Light class, which will be enhanced to include an option to rebook reservations for a fee.

Lufthansa added this would enable “a clear, transparent selection tailored to individual needs”.

While a number of large US carriers, such as United Airlines, have offered basic fares that charge extra for in-cabin baggage beyond a personal item, Lufthansa could set a trend among European full-service airlines.

A surge in jet fuel prices driven by the US-Israeli war on Iran has forced airlines around the globe to take steps including raising fares and cutting their financial outlooks.

Among measures taken, American Airlines is marking up fees on checked baggage by US$10 (S$12.75) each for the first and second bag and by US$150 for the third on short-haul flights. It also trimmed certain benefits for economy passengers. REUTERS