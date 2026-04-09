Lufthansa cabin crew to strike on April 10, union says

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Lufthansa cabin crew will strike from just after midnight on April 10 until 10pm, with departures from Frankfurt and Munich affected.

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BERLIN - Cabin crew at German airline Lufthansa will go on strike on April 10 over an ongoing labour dispute, their union said.

The walkout will run from 00:01 to 22:00 and will affect “Lufthansa group departures from Frankfurt and Munich airports”, the cabin crew union UFO said in a statement on April 8.

“The background to the strike is a deadlock in negotiations over a new framework collective agreement that has persisted for months,” the union said, complaining of a “breakdown of negotiations”.

“This situation could have been avoided,” said Mr Joachim Vazquez Buerger, chairman of the union, charging that Lufthansa had “so far not even managed to present a negotiable offer”.

The German airline giant has been hit by a series of strikes this year, with both pilots and cabin crew walking out.

Lufthansa pilots went on strike for one day in February and two days in March over a pensions dispute, while cabin crew for the CityLine brand also joined the strike in February.

The pilots are calling for better retirement benefits, while Lufthansa argues that it needs to cut costs to manage its debt.

Announcing its annual results for 2025 in March, the group reported a forecast-beating operating profit of €1.96 billion (S$2.9 billion), around 20 per cent higher than the previous year.

The results were an improvement on 2024, when profits plummeted due to the impact of strikes, aircraft delivery delays and rising costs.

Lufthansa announced a year ago that it would close its CityLine regional airline, with operations and staff moved to a new subsidiary. AFP