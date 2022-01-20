Low-cost version of Merck Covid-19 pill molnupiravir to be made by 27 drugmakers

The pill will be distributed to 105 less developed nations. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Updated
Published
39 min ago

BRUSSELS (REUTERS) - Nearly 30 generic drug manufacturers signed an agreement to produce low-cost versions of Merck's Covid-19 pill molnupiravir, the United Nations-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) said on Thursday (Jan 20).

The agreement, negotiated by MPP with Merck, allows 27 generic drugmakers from India, China and other countries in Africa, Asia and the Middle East to produce ingredients and the finished drug.

The MPP said that deal stipulates that the pill will be distributed to 105 less developed nations.

The developers of molnupiravir, which alongside Merck are United States firm Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Emory University, will not receive royalties for the sale of its low-cost version produced by generic drugmakers.

"This is a critical step towards ensuring global access to an urgently needed Covid-19 treatment and we are confident that, as manufacturers are working closely with regulatory authorities, the anticipated treatments will be rapidly available," said MPP executive director Charles Gore.

More On This Topic
Thailand and Indonesia unveil plans to develop molnupiravir Covid-19 pill
Molnupiravir, an antiviral pill for Covid-19, will be available in S'pore once approved: MOH
Related Stories
S'pore man infected with 2 Covid-19 variants in 8 months
Cypriot scientist says findings showing Deltacron Covid-19 variant isn't error
S. African study of Omicron points to end of acute pandemic phase
China rushes to develop an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine as doubts grow over local jabs
The mutating virus and its message to mankind
Studies suggest why Omicron is less severe: It spares the lungs
Omicron risk remains 'very high'; variant has growth advantage over Delta: WHO
How can you get your child vaccinated against Covid-19? Here's what you need to know
What are the unique symptoms of Omicron?
Coronavirus can persist for months after traversing entire body

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top