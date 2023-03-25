Love, pain and loss at historic Ukraine cemetery

LVIV, Ukraine – At a historic military cemetery in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, Mr Valeriy Pushko lights up two cigarettes. One is for himself, the other for his son whose portrait is fixed to a cross planted in the ground.

“I smoke with my son,” said the grey-haired man.

“We used to take cigarette breaks together. It’s a bad habit, but it makes things easier. I talk to him, think about him and that makes me feel better.”

Mr Pushko said many others come here to smoke with their fallen husbands or sons.

Located in south-eastern Lviv, the Lychakiv cemetery is one of the oldest graveyards in Europe and is often compared to the historic Père Lachaise in Paris, where dozens of celebrities are buried.

It is the resting place of prominent figures, including the poet Ivan Franko and thousands of soldiers who perished during World Wars I and II.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine over a year ago, rows of new graves have appeared. A sea of blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flags and red-and-black nationalist banners mark them.

Some mourners leave stuffed animals, cigarettes, and cups of coffee at the graves of their loved ones.

More unusual symbols of love and sorrow including children’s drawings, vinyl records, a golf ball, and a bottle of beer.

‘Irreparable losses’

Shortly after the Russian invasion in February 2022, the authorities began burying soldiers killed in fighting at the Lychakiv cemetery.

But the area initially designated for military burials quickly filled up, said city official Oleg Pidpysetsky.

The authorities then began laying Ukrainian servicemen to rest at a new site bordering Lychakiv.

Funerals are held nearly every day in the new burial ground. Called the Field of Mars, it now contains about 350 graves.