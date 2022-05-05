Love letter, ID card point to Russian units that terrorised Bucha

BUCHA, UKRAINE (REUTERS) - At the end of March, when Russian troops retreated from Bucha, a leafy suburb near Ukraine's capital, they left reminders of their deadly occupation for all the world to see.

Bodies were strewn in the streets. Quaint houses were reduced to rubble. A field near the town's church had become a mass grave.

Now, as Ukrainian and international prosecutors begin the work of identifying those responsible for the alleged atrocities, Reuters has examined the aftermath of Russia's hasty retreat - and found vital clues to the identities of individual Russian soldiers and military units present during the bloody occupation.

Among them: An elite paramilitary force that reports up to a former bodyguard of President Vladimir Putin. A paratroop division decorated for its role in Moscow's long secret war in east Ukraine. Chechen troops linked to the strongman leader of the Russian region. And a paratrooper who was traced thanks to a love letter found in the ruins.

Reuters journalists spent three weeks in Bucha interviewing more than 90 residents, reviewing photographic and video evidence these locals shared and examining documents left behind by the Russians.

Much of the evidence and testimony focused on Yablunska Street, a 4.5km thoroughfare whose name means Apple Tree Street.

It was here on Bucha's southern edge that bodies of civilians were left in the open. Many details about the occupying force and the chain of command are reported here for the first time.

Asked about Russia's military operation in Bucha, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov replied: "The Bucha story is a set-up and a fake. For details, you need to approach the Defence Ministry."

Neither the ministry nor Russia's military responded to questions from Reuters.

Servicemen from Russia's Vityaz security force were among the occupying troops, an identity document found at the scene showed.

Vityaz, whose presence in Bucha is revealed here for the first time, is under the command of the National Guard, Rosgvardiya.

Its boss, Mr Viktor Zolotov, who didn't comment for this article, is a former Putin bodyguard and reports directly to the Russian President.

Other documents, including a love letter found in one house that was occupied by Russian soldiers, helped place in Bucha the 76th Guards Air Assault Division, a paratrooper force from Pskov in north-west Russia.

Reuters reporting has for the first time independently linked this division to acts of violence against unarmed men.

Earlier, in 2014, Mr Putin decorated the 76th for carrying out combat missions when Russia was fighting a clandestine war in eastern Ukraine.

On a visit to the division's base in 2020, Mr Putin told them: "Our people are proud of you."

The division comes under Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, a close Putin ally who has vacationed with the president.

Neither the Defence Ministry nor Mr Shoigu responded to Reuters questions.

By interviewing dozens of witnesses, analysing social media posts, and using open-source intelligence techniques to match video to the locations where it was shot, Reuters discovered that at least three Chechen units allied to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, another fervent Putin supporter, were operating in the vicinity of Bucha during March.

Witnesses said they saw Chechen troops inside Bucha itself. Chechen authorities didn't respond to questions about their forces' activities in the area.