Love behind bars: The Russian imprisoned poet and his fiancee

MOSCOW - In a Moscow prison where he is held for reciting an anti-war poem in public, Mr Artyom Kamardin scribbled some hearts in a letter to his girlfriend Alexandra Popova.

Showing AFP a scan of the letter on her computer, Ms Popova bursts into laughter, pointing at what looks like a potato with legs.

“This is a cat,” her prisoner boyfriend had written next to his drawing.

Ms Popova, 28, giggles looking at it. She even got the clumsy drawing tattooed on her arm to “keep a bit of Artyom forever” on her body, she said. Unless, she jokes, someone was to “cut her skin off”.

Her boyfriend Mr Kamardin, 32, says police officers raped him when they arrested him for reading out the poem against President Vladimir Putin’s military attack on Ukraine.

Her tattoo and dark humour helps Ms Popova shield herself from the horror unleashed on the couple.

Many families have been torn apart and separated by Mr Vladimir Putin’s decision to send troops to Ukraine on February 24. Thousands are grieving loved ones, others are painfully separated by military mobilisation or forced exile.

As for Mr Kamardin and Ms Popova, it’s the repressive machine that has turned their lives into hell.

Sexual assault and forced apologies

On September 26, masked officers barged into the young couple’s flat. They grabbed the poet and took him to a separate room. There, as he told his lawyer, he was beaten and raped with a barbell.

Ms Popova, meanwhile, said officers had threatened her with “gang rape”, hit her and sprayed superglue on her cheeks and mouth.

Immediately after the detention, Mr Kamardin was forced to film an apology video – a common punishment in authoritarian regimes, but still rare in Moscow.

Ms Popova says her boyfriend has been receiving threats of sexual assault in prison.

The couple has pressed charges and in November Russia’s Investigative Committee said it was checking possible “abuse of power”, according to a document seen by AFP.

Ms Popova remains traumatised by the ordeal. “I keep thinking that someone is going to kick the door down when I’m at home, that I am being followed or tapped,” she says.

“I know it’s paranoia, that it’s not real, but I have lost any sense of security.”