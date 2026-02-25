Louvre president hands in resignation to Macron

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Louvre head Laurence des Cars has been under rising pressure since thieves stole US$100 million (S$126 million) of French crown jewels stolen in broad daylight in October.

PARIS - The head of France’s world-famous Louvre museum resigned on Feb 24, the office of the French presidency announced, following a months-long string of scandals – including a brazen jewel heist.

Ms Laurence des Cars submitted her resignation letter to President Emmanuel Macron, which was accepted, with the Elysee “hailing an act of responsibility at a time when the world’s largest museum needs appeasement and a new strong impetus to carry out major security projects”.

Ms Des Cars has been under rising pressure since the October robbery at the museum that saw US$100 million (S$126 million) of French crown jewels stolen in broad daylight, which is currently under the scrutiny of an inquiry.

Ms Des Cars first offered her resignation shortly after the Oct 19 break-in, but it was refused by Mr Macron, who named her to the position in 2021.

On Feb 24, Mr Macron thanked Ms des Cars for her “action and commitment” as well as “her undeniable scientific expertise.”

Ms Laurence des Cars was appointed to head the Louvre in 2021 by French President Emmanuel Macron. PHOTO: AFP

Last week, MPs leading the inquiry presented an interim assessment of their work after 70 hearings, pointing to “systemic failures” that led to the break-in.

The complete findings are due to be released in May.

The French culture ministry has ordered its own internal audit of the robbery, while senators are also holding hearings into the heist which captivated France and many people abroad.

Four suspects are in police custody, including the two suspected thieves, but the eight stolen items of French crown jewels worth an estimated US$102 million have not been found.

In addition to the robbery, the Louvre has been the subject of a ticket fraud scandal and a water leak, after a pipe burst earlier this month in a wing that houses the Mona Lisa and other priceless paintings. AFP