LOT passenger jet veers off Vilnius taxiway, no injuries reported

The Polish carrier LOT was carrying 67 people onboard when it veered off a taxiway at Lithuania’s Vilnius airport.

PHOTO: AVIATIONBRK/X

COPENHAGEN - A passenger aircraft from Polish carrier LOT veered off a taxiway at Lithuania’s Vilnius airport after arriving from Warsaw on Nov 26, halting all traffic, the airport operator said.

All passengers from flight number LO771 have disembarked and there were no reports of injuries, the airport said on Facebook.

The Embraer 170 aircraft was carrying 63 passengers and four crew members, a LOT spokesperson wrote on social media platform X.

“After landing, all passengers safely disembarked normally via mobile stairs and were subsequently transported to the terminal,” the spokesperson added.

The runway will remain closed until 5pm local time, the airport said. REUTERS

