Long wait for fans held in stadium after Brussels attack

BRUSSELS - Worried, but relieved, spectators at the Belgium-Sweden Euro 2024 match left the Brussels stadium shortly before midnight after being held there for two-and-a-half hours following the killing of two Swedes in a nearby attack, with the gunman still at large.

“I was stressed, I wondered how we were going to get back, because we came by metro,” Ms Manon Antoine, 21, told AFP, accompanied by her brother.

The Swedish supporters were the last to leave the King Baudouin Stadium, where some 35,000 fans of the two teams had turned out for the Euro 2024 qualifier.

Mr Manu Leroy, chief executive of the Belgian football association, said police had escorted the Swedish fans and players to “go straight to the airport and leave” because the perpetrator, who was said to be inspired by the Islamic State group, was still on the run and being sought by police on early Tuesday.

According to investigators, the Swedish nationality of the victims was a “probable motivation” of the attacker, according to his video claim.

Several Belgian media outlets said the two individuals killed were wearing football shirts belonging to the Swedish national team.

The area around the stadium, located about five kilometres (three miles) from the scene of the attack, was being monitored by police, and traffic past the ground had been halted.

‘The safest place’

About 10 minutes before kickoff, match organisers learned that “something serious had happened”, Mr Leroy said on RTBF.

“At first it was decided that the match should go ahead because the stadium was the safest place for the fans, especially the Swedish fans so that they would be safe,” he said.

But at halftime, the match was halted with the score at 1-1 and did not restart.