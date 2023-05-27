Long queues form after passport e-gates down at UK airports including London and Manchester

Passengers flying into Britain on Saturday are expected to face delays at passport control as e-gate systems across the country went down, according to British media.

The service disruption is affecting those arriving at airports such as Heathrow and Gatwick in London, and Manchester.

The malfunction means that people flying in have to get their passports checked manually.

The British Home Office has confirmed the incident, but did not say how long the fault will last.

The authorities say they are working with airlines and port operators to “minimise disruption for travellers”.

Heathrow Airport confirmed the incident on Twitter, saying the disruption is ongoing.

The airport apologised for the inconvenience, and said its teams are working to “help resolve the problem as quickly as possible”.

“We have additional colleagues on hand to manage queues and provide passenger welfare,” it said on Twitter.

Some travellers have been posting photos of long lines while waiting to use manned passport desks, and have expressed their displeasure over the disruption.

One person said passengers from his flight were not allowed to disembark more than an hour after landing.