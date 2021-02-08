London's thinnest house up for sale with sizeable $1.7m tag

LONDON • Blink and you could miss it. Wedged between a doctor's surgery and a hairdressing salon, London's thinnest house is identified only by a streak of dark blue paint.

But the five-floor house in Shepherd's Bush - just 1.6m wide at its narrowest point - is on the market for £950,000 (S$1.7 million).

The unusual property, originally a Victorian hat shop with storage for merchandise and living quarters on its upper floors, was built in the late 19th or early 20th century.

In a nod to its past, the house still has an old-fashioned glass shopfront with a lamp in the shape of a bowler hat.

Mr David Myers, an assistant sales manager at Winkworth estate agents that is selling the property, said the house was worth its price tag because it is "a unique part of London history".

The dimensions of the house differ throughout.

While the kitchen at the end of the lower ground floor is the house's narrowest spot, it opens up into a dining area that is nearly double its size. A 5m-wide garden lies beyond.

The ground floor contains a reception. The first floor - which houses a bedroom and study - has a roof terrace with commanding views over west London.

Spiral stairs lead from the second floor - the location of a bathroom - up to the master bedroom on the third.

It is accessed by a hatch that opens through the floor to save space, and the built-in bed takes up an entire end of the room.

"There are houses in London that are five storeys but don't have such a unique space, such individuality," Mr Myers said.

The price, while prohibitive for most in Britain where the average house price is £256,000, is typical for London's property market.

If it meets the asking price, the house would have doubled in value since 2006, when it was sold for £488,500.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE