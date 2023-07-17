London's new 'super sewer' to end Thames pollution blight

London’s existing sewerage network dates back to the second half of the 1800s when it was designed by civil engineer Joseph Bazalgette in response to the infamous “Great Stink”.

In July and August 1858, a combination of soaring temperatures and a sewerage system that emptied straight into the Thames resulted in the city being engulfed in a cloud of putrid air.

The unbearable stench led to the construction of the sewerage system that is still in use today.

But in recent decades, lack of capacity due to the British capital’s population growth has meant that raw sewage has once again flowed into the river.

Although an engineering wonder of the 19th century, Bazalgette’s network used the same pipes to transport both sewage and rainwater, resulting in effluent often spilling into the Thames due to lack of capacity.

Growing population

“Any time it rains, even a light drizzle, the sewers fill up and pour directly into the river,” said Mr Taylor Geall of the construction firm Tideway, which is behind the project.

“At the moment, in an average year 40 million tonnes of sewage spills into the Thames completely untreated,” he said

Although the old brick-lined sewers – built between 1859 and 1875 – are still in “pristine condition” they are just not big enough.

“The issue is capacity,” Mr Geall added.

The network was constructed when London’s population stood at just four million compared to about nine million today.

With the size of the population set to continue to swell, the need for the £4.3-billion (S$7.4-billion) upgrade has become critical.

The new 25km “super sewer”, which is 7.2m in diameter, snakes from west to east following the curves of the river.