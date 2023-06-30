London's burning? Britain seeks to snuff out rising wildfire threat

LONDON - While record wildfires rage in Canada and southern European hotspots such as Spain brace for the worst, a rather unexpected location is also preparing for the ever-growing threat: London.

Britain’s capital was rocked last July when hundreds of fires broke out on a single day following record temperatures of 40 deg C - in what London’s fire service called its busiest day since the Second World War.

There were no deaths but more than 40 houses and shops were destroyed in different parts of London after the heat created the conditions for several major grass fires that spread to nearby buildings.

Dr Thomas Smith, a wildfires expert at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), said the fires last year represented a “significant shift” in wildfire risk for Britain.

“That was a shock,” the environmental scientist said at an event on wildfires and heatwaves in London at the university this week. “It was the first time people had lost their property, their homes, in the UK - as far as we are aware.”

As planet-heating emissions increase global temperatures, wildfires are becoming more severe in places like southern Europe and Canada - where this year’s wildfire season is the worst on record, burning 76,000 sq km.

But the threat is starting to spread to new areas including northern Europe, where traditionally cooler and wetter climates are giving way to hotter and drier summers.

Britain is currently experiencing its hottest June on record, while authorities in Sweden and Norway are warning of heightened risks of forest fires due to drier-than-usual soils.

England and Wales saw the number of recorded wildfires increase fourfold last year - to 983 from 247 in 2021 - according to data from the National Fire Chiefs Council.

Earlier this month, London Mayor Sadiq Khan launched a review of how the city can better prepare for climate-related threats including heatwaves, flooding and wildfires.

Analysts and officials say London is beginning to analyse how to improve its resilience to wildfires - from green spaces such as parks to buildings - yet there are concerns about the fire service’s capacity to respond to the risk.

Over the last decade, the number of firefighters in England has decreased by 21 per cent - to about 31,050 - government data shows.

The London Fire Brigade is “overstretched and honestly underfunded” to meet the “incredible demand” that climate-induced wildfires could cause, according to Dr Smith of the LSE.

“I think we’re still playing catch up,” Dr Smith said.