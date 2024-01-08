London underground strikes from Mon-Thurs suspended, union says

There will still be disruption on Jan 8 as the strike was lifted at a late stage. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
49 sec ago
Published
53 sec ago

LONDON - Strikes planned by rail union RMT members working for London Underground from Jan 8 to 11 have been suspended after the union said it had made progress in talks with operator Transport for London (TfL).

“Following further positive discussions today, the negotiations on a pay deal for our London Underground members can now take place on an improved basis and mandate with significant further funding for a settlement being made available,” RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said in a statement on Sunday.

“This significantly improved funding position means the scheduled strike action will be suspended with immediate effect and we look forward to getting into urgent negotiations with TfL in order to develop a suitable agreement and resolution to the dispute.”

TfL said the mayor of Britain’s capital had been able to provide additional funds to enable discussions with the unions to continue, but warned passengers there would still be disruption on Jan 8 as the strike was lifted at a late stage.

“We will now meet with representatives of all the unions to agree on the best way for this funding to be used to resolve the current dispute,” a spokesperson said in a statement. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Londoners to face a week of chaos during fresh Tube strikes
UK emergency care under threat as junior doctors ramp up strikes over pay dispute

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top