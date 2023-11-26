London’s mayor Sadiq Khan tries to unite a city divided by war in Gaza

LONDON – Mr Sadiq Khan has seen a lot in his seven years as London mayor: Brexit, a pandemic, terror attacks, a tower block fire tragedy, five prime ministers and a cost-of-living crisis.

Yet it is a war more than 3,500km away that could have the most profound effect on this diverse city of almost nine million people, and his own legacy.

The fighting between Israel and Hamas, now in its seventh week, is shaking Muslim and Jewish people, who have lived side-by-side in London for generations, to their core.

“This is the worst I’ve known it,” the mayor said in an interview with Bloomberg, remembering his role as minister during the 2008 – 2009 war in Gaza. “I remember then the impact on communities across the country – this is worse than that.”

Many Jewish people are leaving London on weekends to try to avoid pro-Palestinian demos and marches – where some protesters have carried anti-semitic placards – while Muslims fear attacks on public transport, according to groups in both communities.

The overall number of hate crimes recorded by London police in October was up nearly 46 per cent compared with the same month in 2022.

Mr Khan is caught in the middle.

He knows Londoners with relatives killed in the Hamas attack in Israel on Oct 7, and Londoners with family members killed by Israel’s air strikes in Gaza, the territory controlled by Hamas, which is designated a terrorist group by the United States and European Union.

The mayor also knows Londoners who have experienced anti-Semitism and anti-Muslim hate.

“I can’t pretend that some people don’t make wrongful assertions because of my faith,” said Mr Khan, who is Muslim.

Easing community tensions is his number one priority, Mr Khan said.

Yet his call for a ceasefire – a step beyond Labour Party leader Keir Starmer’s call for “humanitarian pauses” – stirred controversy.

It was welcomed by many supporters of Palestinians and criticised by some Jewish leaders for showing a “worrying lack of understanding”.

Mr Khan said he backed Israel’s right to defend itself, but military escalation would only increase human suffering on all sides.

A four-day truce began on Nov 24, the first pause in fighting since the war began.

In this fraught atmosphere, Mr Khan is preparing for London’s mayoral election in May, when he hopes to become the first to win three terms.

Opinion polls put him on course for victory, despite a lack of tangible projects to his name and claims from his Conservative opponent Susan Hall that he has prioritised “woke” cultural issues over more practical problems, including knife crime.

“Critics would say he’s more interested in the politics of being mayor than in the policy,” said Professor Tony Travers, a public policy expert at the London School of Economics.

“I think, though, it has to be put against this backdrop of an extraordinary series of events. One of his main attributes has been to work with and be seen to work with London’s various communities.”