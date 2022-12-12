London’s Heathrow airport sees minimal impact from planned Border Force strikes

LONDON - Heathrow Airport said on Monday it expects the vast majority of travellers will be unaffected by this month’s planned strikes by Border Force workers.

British Border Force workers are due to strike for several days from Dec 23 at airports including Heathrow, Britain’s busiest, and Gatwick.

“We are doing everything we can to protect a full flight schedule on strike days, so departing passengers should expect to travel as normal,” Heathrow said.

It said arriving passengers with British, EU, US, Canadian and some other passports will be able to use e-gates as usual and their journeys should be largely unaffected on strike days.

Border Force has contingency measures to ensure other arriving passengers are cleared safely and as quickly as possible, Heathrow said.

Last Friday, Britain’s defence ministry said military personnel are training to carry out passport checks in case they need to be deployed.

Heathrow also updated on traffic.

It said 5.6 million people travelled through the airport in November, down from 5.9 million in October.

It said over 55 million people have travelled through Heathrow so far this year, which is nearly 70 per cent of 2019 levels. REUTERS