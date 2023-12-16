London police to ‘carefully consider’ Prince Harry phone hacking ruling

The judge agreed Prince Harry had been targeted by journalists working for Mirror Group Newspapers. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
45 sec ago
Published
55 min ago

LONDON - London’s police said they will “carefully consider” the findings of a court ruling that found Prince Harry had been a victim of phone hacking and other unlawful acts by Mirror Group journalists with the knowledge of their editors.

King Charles’ younger son, who became the first senior British royal in 130 years to give evidence in court when he appeared at a trial in June, was awarded £140,600 (S$238,000) on Dec 15 after the judge agreed he had been targeted by journalists working for Mirror Group Newspapers.

A spokeswoman for London’s police said that it would “carefully consider” the judgment in the civil case, adding: “There is no ongoing investigation.”

Since stepping down from royal duties in 2020 and moving to California with his American wife Meghan, the Duke of Sussex has made it his mission to rid the British press of those he accuses of being “criminals masquerading as journalists”, especially senior executives and editors.

The court’s ruling said that among the editors who knew about the “widespread” unlawful behaviour was high-profile broadcaster Piers Morgan, the Daily Mirror editor from 1996 to 2004, who has become a leading critic of Prince Harry and his wife.

Mr Morgan later angrily denied he was aware of phone hacking during his time as editor. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Prince Harry wins damages over ‘modest’ phone-hacking by British newspapers
Prince Harry says UK not safe for him and family without security

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top