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London police arrest 212 people at protest over Palestine Action ban

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LONDON, April 11 - Police said on Saturday they had arrested 212 people at a protest in London's Trafalgar Square opposing Britain's banning of the Palestine Action group.

The gathering was the first since London's High Court ruled in February that a ban designating the pro-Palestinian group as a terrorist organisation was unlawful L8N3Z90PY. UK Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood has been granted approval to appeal the ruling.

Lawmakers banned Palestine Action -- which accuses Britain's government of complicity in what it says are Israeli war crimes in Gaza -- under anti-terrorism legislation last July after some members broke into a Royal Air Force base L8N3SN0BX.

Israel has repeatedly denied any abuses in its war in Gaza.

During Saturday's demonstration, placard-holding protesters, some wearing black and white Palestinian scarves and waving Palestinian flags, sat on the ground or on camping chairs.

London's Metropolitan Police said in a post on X that they were "continuing to make arrests where people are showing support for a proscribed organisation". REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.