London Heathrow airport border staff to strike

LONDON - Hundreds of Border Force officers at London Heathrow, one of the world’s biggest airports, are set to go on strike this month over working conditions, a union said on April 16.

Over 300 members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union working in Terminals 2, 3, 4 and 5 will walk out for four days from April 29 to May 2.

The dispute centres on plans to introduce new rosters the union says will see about “250 of them forced out of their jobs at passport control”, the PCS said in a statement.

“Our members are angry and disappointed at being forced out of their jobs. While not everyone will be affected, the changes will disproportionately hit those who are disabled or have caring responsibilities,” PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said.

“The Home Office (interior ministry) should be doing all it can to retain experienced, trained staff – not lose them by introducing an unworkable new roster system,” she added.

The UK government drafted in military personnel to check passports at airports including Heathrow in December 2022 when Border Force staff went on strike.

Heathrow is owned by a consortium led by Spanish construction giant Ferrovial.

The consortium also includes sovereign wealth funds from China, Singapore and Qatar as well as North American shareholders. AFP