Logistical challenge looms for Ukraine over promised tanks

PARIS - The imminent arrival in Ukraine of Western-made light tanks and armoured vehicles, as well as possibly heavy tanks, means Kyiv will need to quickly train up troops to use and maintain the sometimes complex equipment, analysts say.

Ukraine’s European allies have sent Kyiv more than 300 modernised Soviet tanks since Russia invaded more than 10 months ago.

But they have so far held off on dispatching the Western-made heavy tanks that Ukraine has repeatedly requested to push forward against Russian invaders.

Near the battleground city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian Captain Volodymyr Tchaikovsky said Nato tanks had “a huge advantage” for any soldier inside.

“If he has the coordinates of his target, he can destroy the target with one shot,” the 54-year-old said.

Initial reluctance to provide Ukraine with advanced weaponry seems, however, to be lifting.

Poland on Wednesday said it was willing to send Kyiv 14 advanced Leopard 2 battle tanks as part of an international coalition.

The German-made model is largely seen as one of the best-performing worldwide and is widely used across Europe, meaning spare parts and munition are readily available.

Germany has so far refused to give its necessary green light to the delivery, fearing an escalation that would more directly pit the West against Russia.

But Britain has not ruled out providing the war-torn country with Challenger 2 battle tanks.

And a meeting of Ukraine’s allies in Germany on Jan 20 could see Western nations make new pledges of military aid.

‘Logistical headache’

Last week, France, Germany and the United States opened the way with promises of French AMX-10 RC light tanks, 40 German Marders infantry vehicles, and 50 Bradley fighting vehicles.

A French source said Paris could dispatch around 40 of the highly mobile AMX-10 RCs, which are wheeled rather than tracked, but have a much heavier cannon typical of a tank.

The French Defence Ministry said late on Thursday that a first batch would be delivered “within two months”.

Once all the foreign gear arrives, Kyiv will have to bring its military personnel rapidly up to speed with how to handle and fix it.

“That equipment is one thing. Using the equipment is another,” a US military official said.

Analysts agree that the Ukrainians have so far shown a remarkable ability to adapt to the various military instruments that have flooded in since the Russian invasion on Feb 24, 2022.