Lockdown of greater Paris not on the cards, says health director

PARIS (REUTERS) - Hospitals in and around Paris are under great strain due to the spread of Covid-19 variants, but authorities are not considering a regional lockdown, France's health director said on Tuesday (March 9).

Dr Jerome Salomon spoke a day after medical authorities in the Paris region - which accounts for about one-sixth of France's population - ordered hospitals to cancel 40 per cent of their regular activities to make space for critical Covid-19 patients.

"A lockdown in the greater Paris region is not on the agenda," Dr Salomon told RTL radio. "Lockdown is a last resort measure that would be submitted to the government and the president if we were under the impression the hospital system could not cope," Dr Salomon said.

On a national level, the number of people treated in French intensive care units (ICUs) for Covid-19 reached a 14-½-week-high on Monday, at 3,849. That figure is close to 1,000 in the Paris region.