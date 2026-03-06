Lithuania prosecutes five people over 2024 parcel blasts

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

VILNIUS, March 6 - Lithuania's deputy general prosecutor said on Friday he has initiated court proceedings against five persons over detonations of parcels carried by DHL and DPD in Europe in 2024.

The suspects were citizens of Russia, Ukraine and Lithuania and were being accused of terrorism, Deputy General Prosecutor Arturas Urbelis told a press conference.

Lithuania's prosecution service and criminal police last year said the detonations of the parcels in Germany, Britain and Poland were organised and supervised by Russian citizens with ties to Russia's military intelligence.

Security officials in Lithuania said in 2024 the four parcels were part of a test run for a Russian plot to trigger explosions on cargo flights to the United States. REUTERS