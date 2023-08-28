Lithuania may shut two more Belarus border points -BNS news agency

VILNIUS - Lithuania's interior ministry will propose to the government to close two out of the country's four remaining border crossing points with Belarus, news agency BNS reported on Monday, quoting Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite.

The Lithuanian government on Aug. 16 announced the closure of two other Belarus border crossing points, cutting the number to four from six, blaming "geopolitical circumstances" weeks after Russian Wagner mercenaries took refuge in the country.

Neighbouring Poland has closed all but one border crossing point with Belarus this year following the imprisonment of a journalist of Polish origin and expulsions of Polish diplomats. REUTERS