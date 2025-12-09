Lithuania declares state of emergency over balloons from Belarus

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

VILNIUS, Dec 9 - Lithuania's government on Tuesday declared a state of emergency over smuggler balloons originating in Belarus that have disrupted aviation, and asked parliament to allow the military to ‍operate ​alongside police and border guards.

Vilnius airport has been closed repeatedly ‍due to the weather balloons, which Lithuania says are sent by smugglers transporting cigarettes and constitute a "hybrid attack" ​by ​Belarus, a close ally of Russia.

"The state of emergency is announced not only due to civil aviation disruptions but also due to interests of national security," Interior Minister Vladislav Kondratovic ‍told a government meeting that was streamed live on Tuesday.

Belarus has denied responsibility for the balloons ​and accused Lithuania of provocations including ⁠sending a drone to drop "extremist material", which Lithuania denies.

SEEKING EXTENDED POWERS FOR THE ARMY

The Lithuanian government asked parliament to grant the military powers to act in concert with police, border guards and security forces during the state ​of emergency, as well as on its own, Kondratovic said.

If parliament agrees, the army will be given permission ‌to limit access to a territory, to ​stop and search vehicles, to perform checks on people, their documents and their belongings, and to detain those resisting or suspected of crimes.

The military would be permitted to use force for these functions, Defence Minister Robertas Kaunas said. The emergency measures will last until the government calls them off.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on December 1 that the situation at the border ‍was worsening, and called the balloon incursions a "hybrid attack" by Belarus that was "completely unacceptable".

Lithuania ​also imposed a state of emergency in 2021 in the Belarus border region over what it said was a ​campaign by Belarus to send migrants across the border illegally.

The following year Vilnius ‌announced a state of emergency following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, over fears that Lithuania could also become a target. REUTERS