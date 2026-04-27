Lithuania charges 13 people with two attempted murders linked to Russia's GRU, police say

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VILNIUS, April 27 - Lithuania has charged 13 people from a number of countries with two attempted murders in Vilnius linked to Russia's GRU military intelligence agency, the chief of the Baltic country's criminal police said on Monday.

Lithuania's investigation, which began early last year, has determined that those who sought the killings were acting in the interests of the GRU, said police chief Saulius Briginas.

Ukrainian police separately said on Monday that the same group of people, whom they described as a "Russian intelligence network", also sought to murder Ukrainian journalists and an intelligence official.

Russia's defence ministry, which is in charge of military intelligence, did not immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by email. Moscow has always denied allegations it is involved in such operations or in a wider sabotage campaign involving arson attacks aimed at destabilising Ukraine's allies.

GROUP ALLEGEDLY SOUGHT TO KILL ONE LITHUANIAN, ONE RUSSIAN

The suspects, some of whom were arrested in Lithuania in March, have been charged with seeking to kill one Lithuanian - an activist and fundraiser for Ukraine - and one Russian national, the police said. The Russian national is a dissident and activist for the rights of bashkirs, a minority in Russia, who has been given asylum in Lithuania.

"We are witnessing hybrid-style crimes against European Union countries, their national security, and persons who act in support of Ukraine," Briginas told reporters in Vilnius.

The same suspects were also believed by police to be behind an arson attack on Ukraine-bound military equipment in Bulgaria and espionage against the Greek military, he added.

It was not immediately clear how the defendants would plead.

The names of the lawyers representing the group have not been made public so they could not be contacted for comment.

Lithuania, a neighbour of Russia and a member of NATO and the European Union, has emerged as a vocal supporter of Ukraine and critic of Russia at both organisations.

Lithuania has previously said the GRU was behind parcel blasts in Europe and attempted arson at an IKEA store and at a plant that supplies radio scanners to Ukraine's army. REUTERS