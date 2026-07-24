‘Like a war zone’: France evacuates 20,000 due to wildfires

LE PORGE, FRANCE - Black smoke darkened the skies and crackling flames roared through pine trees in a forest in southwest France on July 23 as wildfires have forced more than 20,000 residents and holidaymakers to flee.



Around 800 firefighters have been fighting the flames some 50 km west of Bordeaux.



Hundreds of gendarmes and soldiers have also joined the operation, while firefighting planes have been dumping water since the blaze erupted on July 22.



Officials and residents said the fire appeared to have been started by a brush-clearing machine.



John Wilmes, who has been renting a house in Lege-Cap-Ferret, said: “It feels like being in a war zone.”



The fire began in the village of Saumos, before spreading to Le Porge and then advancing toward Lege-Cap-Ferret.



Known for its sand dunes, cycle paths and oyster shacks, Lege is popular with French stars.



The blaze advanced rapidly through a dense pine forest, with flames soaring to 10m in some places. It has ripped through 3,400ha, an area about five times the size of Gibraltar, firefighters said.



Three houses were scorched by the flames and a caravan destroyed, but no casualties have been reported so far.



The European Union deployed three water-bombing aircraft from other countries after France sought help, EU officials said.



France has been battered by three heatwaves since May as part of increasingly common extreme weather episodes linked to climate change, causing thousands of excess deaths, drying up rivers and fuelling wildfires.



Lege mayor Philippe de Gonneville said “the weather is not on our side”.



“We have temperatures above 30 deg C, with winds that have shifted to the east and northeast and are fairly strong.”



The blaze was now contained north of Lege, according to officials.

‘A bit scary’

Authorities said they had evacuated 12,000 residents and tourists from campsites, holiday lets and homes on July 22, then a further 8,800 from camp sites on July 23. About 15 emergency reception centers have been opened.



Wisps of smoke rose from charred or crackling tree trunks between Le Porge and the village of Lege-Cap-Ferret to the south.



Helicopters flew over houses with shuttered windows while fire engines tore up and down the road.



Patrick Martineau, 69, was among hundreds of people living on the edge of the forest who had to leave quickly.



“Police came banging on the doors of all the houses,” he said.



“It’s a bit scary,” he added. “When we bought a home here, we never thought there would be a fire risk.”

Officials and residents said the fire appeared to have been started by a brush-clearing machine. PHOTO: AFP

Olivier Acket, 53, said he was worried.



“A house is our whole life, and if it goes up in smoke, we’ve got nothing left,” he said.

Exhausted firefighters

Wilmes, 46, said he was waiting to see how things turn out.



“Earlier we were close to leaving. There was an extremely menacing column of fire just a few hundred metres away,” he said.



Fires in 2022 damaged 30,000ha of the same forest, forcing some 50,000 people to evacuate.



The wildfire is just the latest in France in recent weeks.



Two firefighters died this week while battling a blaze near Bordeaux airport. Firefighter unions have denounced a lack of resources and said crews were exhausted.



Earlier in July, roaring flames devastated a tenth of the UNESCO-listed Fontainebleau forest outside Paris, in a rare such fire so far north. AFP