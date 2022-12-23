‘Like a stab in the heart’: Ukraine museum suffers extensive looting by Russian troops

KHERSON - Shattered display cases and empty shelves highlight the extent of Russian looting at a history museum in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson where Ms Olga Goncharova has worked for four decades.

Since Russian forces retreated in November after an eight-month occupation, Ms Goncharova, its acting director, has been trying to account for the damage and theft – a process she described as “a stab in the heart”.

“When I saw this, it was a very scary shock,” she told AFP during a tour of exhibition rooms that have been left in shambles.

“I realised very sharply and vividly from this example of vandalism that the great Russian culture that they talk about doesn’t exist,” she said, decrying how the soldiers could have been “so cruel to the museum”.

The Kherson Regional Museum is one of four cultural institutions in the city that saw widespread pillaging by Russian troops, Human Rights Watch said this week.

The others are the Kherson Regional Art Museum, St Catherine’s Cathedral, and the Kherson Region National Archives.

“Kherson residents had already suffered months of torture and other abuses during the Russian occupation, and then watched their cultural and historical heritage get packed up and taken away,” said Ms Belkis Wille, Human Rights Watch’s crisis and conflict associate director.

“The people of Ukraine are entitled to have all the stolen objects returned, and to justice for their theft.”

Specialising in local history, the Kherson Regional Museum housed about 180,000 objects in its collection prior to Russia’s invasion in February, and Ms Goncharova had personally worked on preserving many of them.

“I didn’t know any other job. This is my second or maybe my first home. So all the exhibits that were here have passed through my hands,” she said.

“All the photographs, all the documents, everything that was here, it was all very familiar to me. And when I came in, the feeling was unlike anything I’ve felt before. It was like a stab in the heart.”

She ticked off a long list of items that are now gone – gold, rare coins, weapons, military medals.

“Everything which was valuable, materially, they stole, kidnapped and moved to an unknown direction,” she said.

Ukrainian prosecutors suspect that her predecessor Tetiana Bratchenko of having collaborated with Moscow’s forces. Ms Bratchenko is understood to have fled to Russia as Ukrainian troops were closing in on the city.

Over the summer, Russians in civilian clothes visited the museum “numerous times” and used the venue to mark Russian National Flag Day in August, Human Rights Watch said, citing testimony from a security guard.

In October, a larger group of around 70 people arrived and, as Russian soldiers stood guard, drove objects away in three trucks, the rights group said.

It said it had “identified at least 450 objects as missing from the glass display case labels, including Scythian gold, other gold and silver, imperial Russian medals, and coins”.