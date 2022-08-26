Lights out? Swiss brace for looming power shortages

FINHAUT-EMOSSON, SWITZERLAND (AFP) - Switzerland is among the world's wealthiest countries, but its reliance on Russian gas and French nuclear power - both in short supply - has it bracing for power shortages and even blackouts this winter.

With hundreds of hydropower plants spread across the Alps, Switzerland produces more than enough power in the summer months. However, the landlocked nation is forced to turn to imports when the cold sets in.

That is not usually a problem. But this year, with the war in Ukraine and Russia slashing gas deliveries to much of Europe, the threat of severe power shortages is looming.

While other European countries are also feeling the sting, the situation is particularly precarious in Switzerland, which lacks its own gas storage installations.

It usually depends on imports from the surrounding European Union, and especially of gas-derived electricity from Germany. But with the bloc wary about its own power supply, non-member Switzerland finds itself at the back of the queue.

Compounding the problem, neighbouring France has been forced to halt production at half of its reactors, mainly due to corrosion problems, Ms Stephane Genoud, an energy management professor at the Swiss HES-SO university, said.

Bern has been working to build up Switzerland's energy production and storage systems, but even the grand opening next month of a new, powerful pumped-storage hydroelectric plant is unlikely to help avoid problems this winter.

'Giant battery'

The Nant de Drance plant is located in a cavern 600m below ground at an altitude of 1,700m, just a few kilometres from Mont Blanc, Western Europe's highest peak.

Unlike typical hydropower systems, which create power by releasing water from a reservoir through turbines, pumped-storage systems do not run out of juice as the reservoir empties out.

Instead, the Nant de Drance plant, situated between two reservoirs, functions "like a giant battery", said Mr Robert Gleitz, of Swiss energy company Alpiq, a key shareholder in the facility.

It produces energy in the traditional way during demand peaks by sending water from the higher Vieux-Emosson reservoir plunging down into the Emosson reservoir below.

But when solar and wind power production is high and there is less demand for electricity from the plant, the water from Emosson is pumped back to the higher reservoir, storing the excess electricity generated.

"When there is too much electricity in the grid, we store the water in the upper reservoir," Mr Gleitz said. It can thus boost production during times of higher demand, as in winter, reducing the need to import power.