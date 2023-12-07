Liechtenstein's Prince Constantin dies 'unexpectedly' at 51

GENEVA - Prince Constantin, the youngest son of the reigning Prince of Liechtenstein Hans-Adam II, died suddenly this week, the Princely House said in a statement on Dec 6. He was 51.

“The Princely House regrets to announce that Prince Constantin of Liechtenstein passed away unexpectedly on Dec 5, 2023,” the statement said.

Constantin was seventh in line to the throne. The statement provided no cause of death.

Constantin’s eldest brother, Hereditary Prince Alois, is destined to succeed Hans-Adam II as the reigning Prince of Liechtenstein, a tiny principality nestled between Austria and Switzerland with nearly 40,000 inhabitants.

Constantin leaves behind his wife, Princess Marie of Liechtenstein, and his children Prince Moritz, Princess Georgina and Prince Benedikt, it added.

According to the statement, he also served as chairman of the supervisory board of the Liechtenstein Group, the largest royal family-owned private banking and asset management group in the world. AFP